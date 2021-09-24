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Diabetes freedom and Blood sugar control remedies
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Understanding of the root causes of diabetes and related lifestyle disorders
How diabetes can be completely managed with simple step-by-step changes in diet, exercise, inner transformation routine & medication – the four protocols of the program
Detailed & practical orientation of phase-1 diet & exercise protocol
Introduction to the complete diabetes management program
Understanding of the root causes of diabetes and related lifestyle disorders
How diabetes can be completely managed with simple step-by-step changes in diet, exercise, inner transformation routine & medication – the four protocols of the program
Detailed & practical orientation of phase-1 diet & exercise protocol
Introduction to the complete diabetes management program
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