Israel Bombs Gaza, 2020 NDAA's Israel Focus, Iran Excuse Now In Afghanistan & West Bank Take Over

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:Subscribe on iTunes:Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:* * *Surveillance Footage of Epstein’s First Alleged Suicide Attempt Has “Gone Missing”Epstein Tried To Marry His 24-Year-Old Blonde Bombshell Goddaughter In Brazen Tax-Shelter Scheme'Political Suicide': Trump Reacts to His ImpeachmentDoes a Failed Impeachment Nullify Presidential Term, Allow Extra Reelection?Projectile fired from Gaza, drawing retaliatory Israeli strikesIsraeli expert says Iron Dome defence is a hoaxTurkey Allows Hamas To Plot Attacks From Istanbul: TelegraphS.1790 - National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020US to buy two Iron Dome batteries as first part of $1.7b missile defense project'Harassment Is Not Free Speech': Trump's anti-Semitism Czar Rejects Criticism Over Executive Order92% Of Americans Feel Their Freedom Is ThreatenedIsrael has advanced plans for 22,000 housing units in West Bank in 3 years: UNTrump’s “Deal Of The Century” Will Use Sanctions, Military Threats to Force Palestinian AcceptanceLie Of The Century: Israel Says Palestinians Must Surrender While US Still Feigns Two-State SolutionAttack on Saudi Oil Facilities Likely Came From North, U.S. Probe RevealsHead of Iran’s Quds Force in Yemen Who's Behind Saudi Oil Attack ‘Identified’Yemen government slams Swiss diplomat’s meeting with HouthisIran opposes US-Taliban talks, rejects claim of sending arms to militant group#Israel #Iran #Houthis"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."