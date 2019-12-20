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Israel Bombs Gaza, 2020 NDAA's Israel Focus, Iran Excuse Now In Afghanistan & West Bank Take Over
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8 views • December 20, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Surveillance Footage of Epstein’s First Alleged Suicide Attempt Has “Gone Missing”
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/12/surveillance-footage-epstein-gone-missing.html
Epstein Tried To Marry His 24-Year-Old Blonde Bombshell Goddaughter In Brazen Tax-Shelter Scheme
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/epstein-tried-marry-his-24-year-old-blonde-bombshell-goddaughter-brazen-tax-shelter
'Political Suicide': Trump Reacts to His Impeachment
https://sputniknews.com/us/201912191077623670-trump-reacts-to-impeachment/
Does a Failed Impeachment Nullify Presidential Term, Allow Extra Reelection?
https://www.theusconstitution.org/news/does-a-failed-impeachment-nullify-presidential-term-allow-extra-reelection/
https://twitter.com/jackposobiec/status/1179064839597109249?lang=en
https://twitter.com/govmikehuckabee/status/1205211276005101568?s=21
Projectile fired from Gaza, drawing retaliatory Israeli strikes
https://www.timesofisrael.com/projectile-fired-from-gaza-setting-off-warning-sirens-near-border/
https://twitter.com/falasteen47/status/1207647771374837760
Israeli expert says Iron Dome defence is a hoax
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20140427-israeli-expert-says-iron-dome-defence-is-a-hoax/
Turkey Allows Hamas To Plot Attacks From Istanbul: Telegraph
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/turkey-allows-hamas-plot-attacks-istanbul-telegraph
S.1790 - National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/1790/text?loclr=cga-bill
https://mobile.twitter.com/AIPAC/status/1207081255722004480?s=19
US to buy two Iron Dome batteries as first part of $1.7b missile defense project
https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-to-buy-two-iron-dome-batteries-as-first-part-of-1-7b-missile-defense-project/
'Harassment Is Not Free Speech': Trump's anti-Semitism Czar Rejects Criticism Over Executive Order
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-trump-s-anti-semitism-czar-rejects-criticism-over-executive-order-1.8288943
92% Of Americans Feel Their Freedom Is Threatened
https://www.activistpost.com/2019/12/92-of-americans-feel-their-freedom-is-threatened.html
Israel has advanced plans for 22,000 housing units in West Bank in 3 years: UN
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/12/19/614073/Palestine-Israel-UNSC-Mladenov-West-Bank-settlements-Guterres-Trump
https://www.un.org/press/en/2016/sc12657.doc.htm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/israel-settlements-illegal-palestine-west-bank-trump-pompeo-un-a9209366.html
Trump’s “Deal Of The Century” Will Use Sanctions, Military Threats to Force Palestinian Acceptance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQUzRmsYMks
Lie Of The Century: Israel Says Palestinians Must Surrender While US Still Feigns Two-State Solution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S59P5RVbpEw
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1207714827008913411
Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Likely Came From North, U.S. Probe Reveals
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/oil-attack-on-saudi-oil-facilities-likely-came-form-north-u-s-probe-reveals-1.8291648
Head of Iran’s Quds Force in Yemen Who's Behind Saudi Oil Attack ‘Identified’
https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/.premium-head-of-iran-s-quds-force-in-yemen-behind-saudi-oil-attack-identified-1.8286063
Yemen government slams Swiss diplomat’s meeting with Houthis
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20191218-yemen-government-slams-swiss-diplomats-meeting-with-houthis/
Iran opposes US-Taliban talks, rejects claim of sending arms to militant group
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/12/18/614010/Iran-Taliban-US-weapons-Afghanistan-Shamkhani-Daesh
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-iran-military/u-s-touts-new-evidence-of-iranian-weaponry-in-yemen-afghanistan-idUSKCN1NY1XL
#Israel #Iran #Houthis
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Surveillance Footage of Epstein’s First Alleged Suicide Attempt Has “Gone Missing”
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/12/surveillance-footage-epstein-gone-missing.html
Epstein Tried To Marry His 24-Year-Old Blonde Bombshell Goddaughter In Brazen Tax-Shelter Scheme
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/epstein-tried-marry-his-24-year-old-blonde-bombshell-goddaughter-brazen-tax-shelter
'Political Suicide': Trump Reacts to His Impeachment
https://sputniknews.com/us/201912191077623670-trump-reacts-to-impeachment/
Does a Failed Impeachment Nullify Presidential Term, Allow Extra Reelection?
https://www.theusconstitution.org/news/does-a-failed-impeachment-nullify-presidential-term-allow-extra-reelection/
https://twitter.com/jackposobiec/status/1179064839597109249?lang=en
https://twitter.com/govmikehuckabee/status/1205211276005101568?s=21
Projectile fired from Gaza, drawing retaliatory Israeli strikes
https://www.timesofisrael.com/projectile-fired-from-gaza-setting-off-warning-sirens-near-border/
https://twitter.com/falasteen47/status/1207647771374837760
Israeli expert says Iron Dome defence is a hoax
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20140427-israeli-expert-says-iron-dome-defence-is-a-hoax/
Turkey Allows Hamas To Plot Attacks From Istanbul: Telegraph
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/turkey-allows-hamas-plot-attacks-istanbul-telegraph
S.1790 - National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/1790/text?loclr=cga-bill
https://mobile.twitter.com/AIPAC/status/1207081255722004480?s=19
US to buy two Iron Dome batteries as first part of $1.7b missile defense project
https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-to-buy-two-iron-dome-batteries-as-first-part-of-1-7b-missile-defense-project/
'Harassment Is Not Free Speech': Trump's anti-Semitism Czar Rejects Criticism Over Executive Order
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-trump-s-anti-semitism-czar-rejects-criticism-over-executive-order-1.8288943
92% Of Americans Feel Their Freedom Is Threatened
https://www.activistpost.com/2019/12/92-of-americans-feel-their-freedom-is-threatened.html
Israel has advanced plans for 22,000 housing units in West Bank in 3 years: UN
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/12/19/614073/Palestine-Israel-UNSC-Mladenov-West-Bank-settlements-Guterres-Trump
https://www.un.org/press/en/2016/sc12657.doc.htm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/israel-settlements-illegal-palestine-west-bank-trump-pompeo-un-a9209366.html
Trump’s “Deal Of The Century” Will Use Sanctions, Military Threats to Force Palestinian Acceptance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQUzRmsYMks
Lie Of The Century: Israel Says Palestinians Must Surrender While US Still Feigns Two-State Solution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S59P5RVbpEw
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1207714827008913411
Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Likely Came From North, U.S. Probe Reveals
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/oil-attack-on-saudi-oil-facilities-likely-came-form-north-u-s-probe-reveals-1.8291648
Head of Iran’s Quds Force in Yemen Who's Behind Saudi Oil Attack ‘Identified’
https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/.premium-head-of-iran-s-quds-force-in-yemen-behind-saudi-oil-attack-identified-1.8286063
Yemen government slams Swiss diplomat’s meeting with Houthis
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20191218-yemen-government-slams-swiss-diplomats-meeting-with-houthis/
Iran opposes US-Taliban talks, rejects claim of sending arms to militant group
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/12/18/614010/Iran-Taliban-US-weapons-Afghanistan-Shamkhani-Daesh
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-iran-military/u-s-touts-new-evidence-of-iranian-weaponry-in-yemen-afghanistan-idUSKCN1NY1XL
#Israel #Iran #Houthis
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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