How to Find Friends!

Answers to Locals questions:





"How would you define cerebral, and how is cerebral different from intellectual?"





"How do you arbitrate? I would, for example, consider it humiliating and depressing to marry a statist. But if I take the same attitude with every relationship, I will have no relationships! How do you navigate making friends, coworkers, dates, and FOO relationships with people when the norm is irrational and immoral?"





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022