DeAnna Lorraine: Mortician John O’Looney Shocking things He’s Seeing in the Vax’d DEAD



Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna is joined by UK Funeral Director and Embalmer John O' Looney who has been sounding the alarm on the incredible death toll he's been seeing since the Vaccine roll-out, and other shocking and bizarre things he's been witnessing in the bodies of the dead. Strange clots, "body Clogging," Embalming processes not working as normal, and other things that he will discuss in this exclusive deep-dive. Must-watch and share interview!

