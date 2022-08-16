WHO Pandemic Treaty Moves Forward International Health Regulations Usher In Great Reset

Stew Peters Show





The WHO “Pandemic Treaty” is really just a cover-up for a grand NWO SCHEME!





James Rogusky joins to talk about the BEGINNING of the NWO takeover in July of 2020, & how it has escalated into EXTREME government overreach!





With this information, we have all of the power to stop the next Globalist PLOT!





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





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Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





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