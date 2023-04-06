Just What Is the New Apostolic Reformation?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-mark-dinsmore-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Our topic for today, as Gary mentioned, is the New Apostolic Reformation. Now, the title sounds impressive with terms like “apostolic” and “reformation,” but what does it all mean? Here to discuss that with me is TBC staff member, Mark Dinsmore, who does so many things here in the ministry that I could spend the entire program on his contributions to our publishing efforts, his design work for our book covers, newsletters, and of course his writing.



