Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Just What Is the New Apostolic Reformation?
2 views
channel image
The Berean Call
Published a day ago |

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-mark-dinsmore-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Our topic for today, as Gary mentioned, is the New Apostolic Reformation. Now, the title sounds impressive with terms like “apostolic” and “reformation,” but what does it all mean? Here to discuss that with me is TBC staff member, Mark Dinsmore, who does so many things here in the ministry that I could spend the entire program on his contributions to our publishing efforts, his design work for our book covers, newsletters, and of course his writing.


Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonmark dinsmore

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket