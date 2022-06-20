The Convention Of States by calculating and Constitution ignorant people are calling for an Article V convention, A globalist coup to impose a new Constitution - 5-25-2021

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Joanna Martin, J.D. (Publius Huldah) warns of what's really behind the push for an Article V convention: to move us into the New World Order or impose a Communist dictatorship. Here are the Exhibits referred to in the video Presented to the Buncombe County Republican Party in Asheville, North Carolina on May 25, 2021. Click on this ling download everything she sources and much more. https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress...