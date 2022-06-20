The Convention Of States by calculating and Constitution ignorant people are calling for an Article V convention, A globalist coup to impose a new Constitution - 5-25-2021

Joanna Martin, J.D. (Publius Huldah) warns of what's really behind the push for an Article V convention: to move us into the New World Order or impose a Communist dictatorship. Here are the Exhibits referred to in the video Presented to the Buncombe County Republican Party in Asheville, North Carolina on May 25, 2021. Click on this ling download everything she sources and much more. https://publiushuldah.files.wordpress...

This is the most important video on the internet today. You need to understand what our Constitution does and does not do. You need to recognize how your rights have been stolen by this government, and how dangerous it would be to allow this government to rewrite our Constitution. we have got to rain this government in with the power of our Constitution. We can do this if the States and The People stand up. ~Mark Frankomano







