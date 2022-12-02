Live UFO chat with Paul --093- Testing new Sky Watching waterproof FishEye Cam and more!

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels
#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - Testing New Outside Sky FishEye Camera
to add to the other PTZ one
[00:02:26] (2) Main Topics begins - VLC playing the streams from cameras from
Yard and side of the house where planes have flight paths.. sadly its raining
and overcast
[00:43:00] (3) look at countrymans spy plane near Iran Iraq and Ukraine
[00:47:00] (4) look at plane flights over my Area and noticed 2 planes heading
to Santiago Brazil
[00:51:00] (5) Back to the Spy Plane to see all the antennas and radar on it.
[00:57:00] (6) Night falls and notice the new camera is on star IR BW not full colour
night vision mode.. decide to change it later on. Spot bugs and rain streaks.
[01:01:00] (7) GabberBeastTV from Aussie joins me.. its cloudy for him
too in Aus so not out sky watching so jumps on live.
[01:44:00] (8) Paul shows what type of camera it is and what it looks like
and price of about $70nz with WiFI and 5mp version 2.5kx2k
[01:55:00] (9) Paul leaves sky cam rolling while he walks the dog for
10 minutes.
[02:23:00] (10) Paul tries with limited CPU left to edit Camera settings to
changed from BW to Full Colour Mode.
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting
