Finland’s pres: Ukraine’s NATO membership is off the table as long as Donald Trump is in power
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1281 followers
37 views • 16 hours ago

Finland’s president admitted that Ukraine’s NATO membership is off the table as long as Donald Trump is in power — though he left open the possibility in the distant future.

“It’s realistic to acknowledge that if one of the key members of the alliance — the United States — opposes Ukraine joining NATO at this moment, it won’t happen in the short or even medium term, however you define it. But in the long run, such a possibility should remain,” Alexander Stubb told CNBC.

He also claimed Ukraine’s EU membership “will definitely happen,” and said NATO membership would come “eventually.”

Adding, from Rybar:

Back to Nuclear Bombs📝

Carriers of nuclear warheads for the British Air Force

Not long ago, the UK announced its intention to strengthen its nuclear deterrence capabilities and increase its contribution to NATO's collective security by acquiring a batch of American fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

And now, London has officially announced (https://news.sky.com/story/uk-to-buy-f-35-stealth-jets-that-can-carry-us-nuclear-warheads-as-global-insecurity-grows-13388199) the purchase of 12 F-35A aircraft in addition to the F-35B jets already acquired. Effectively, for the first time since 1998, the Royal Air Force will once again have carriers of nuclear weapons, as the F-35A can employ American B61-12 nuclear warheads.

The aircraft will be based at the RAF Marham airbase in Norfolk. Interestingly, recently, pro-Palestinian activists managed to infiltrate (https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx24nppdx0lo) another airfield, Brize Norton, and strolled around it calmly. As British social media users joke, if Marham is guarded in the same way, then young people on scooters might even seize a nuclear bomb.

❗️However, everything comes at a price, and the F-35A is no exception. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already announced that the UK intends to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP over the next decade to match the "era of radical uncertainty".

The question is, who else will the gentlemen from London have to save money on: so far, it's the disabled (https://news.sky.com/story/politics-latest-starmer-assisted-dying-trump-israel-iran-labour-12593360?postid=9786418#liveblog-body), whose benefits will be cut from November 2026.

#UnitedKingdom

⭐️@rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
