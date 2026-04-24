Nanatsu no Hikan - Senritsu no Bishou (2000, Dreamcast)

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Nanatsu no Hikan - Senritsu no Bishou (七つの秘館 戦慄の微笑, "Seven Mansions - Ghastly Smile") is an action-adventure and survival horror game devloped and published by Koei. It was only released in Japan. The game was planned to be release in North America under the title of 7 Mansions: The Uncanny Grimace, but the release got cancelled. It was originally being developed for the Saturn, but development switched to the Dreamcast.
The game is a sequel to Nanatsu no Hikan. It is the first survial horror which can be play in 2-player co-op.