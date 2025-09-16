The Highwayman

A country-folk ballad opens with a slow harmonica and a distant train whistle, Verse 1 introduces fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright bass, joined by subtle brushed snare, The chorus adds gentle pedal steel and warm harmonies, Verse 2 brings a fiddle melody and muted electric guitar fills, A restrained rhythm section supports throughout, building in the second chorus, then tapering back for an introspective outro, led by the harmonica





(Harmonica intro - slow, mournful, with a train whistle echo) (Verse 1) I've walked these roads since '49, a dust-blown, weary soul With a faded map and a tattered pack, and a story never told I've seen the sun rise red as blood on mountains cracked and old And felt the chill of an empty hand, as the last goodbyes were cold. (Chorus) I'm a highwayman, by God's own grace, or maybe by His curse A rolling stone with no fixed place, no richer and no worse Just a rumble in the gravel, a whisper in the wind A highwayman, until my journey's end. (Verse 2) From Tulsa town to Santa Fe, I've left my tracks behind Picked up a broken fiddle, and a girl of a different kind We shared a fire, a bottle, and a dream that wouldn't hold Then the dawn came up, the silence spoke, and her story, too, was told. (Chorus) I'm a highwayman, by God's own grace, or maybe by His curse A rolling stone with no fixed place, no richer and no worse Just a rumble in the gravel, a whisper in the wind A highwayman, until my journey's end. (Bridge) They say I robbed a bank or two, and maybe that's the truth But a hungry man in a hard-scrabble land, he ain't got much to lose I've seen the glint of silver, and the flash of a lawman's gun But a free man walks a lonely road, beneath a setting sun. (Verse 3) I heard a preacher on the radio, talkin' 'bout a judgment day Said a man's gotta reap what he has sown, and for his sins he'll pay Well, I've paid my dues in solitude, and the miles I've left behind And the only heaven I ever seek, is a peace I'll never find. (Chorus) I'm a highwayman, by God's own grace, or maybe by His curse A rolling stone with no fixed place, no richer and no worse Just a rumble in the gravel, a whisper in the wind A highwayman, until my journey's end. (Outro) (Harmonica fades out, leaving only the sound of a lone guitar string ringing, then silence) Yeah, a highwayman... and the road just keeps on callin'.