Thinking of Moving to El Salvador? Here's What You MUST Know First!

Thinking of moving to El Salvador but don't know where to start? In this video, I walk you through exactly what we did on our scouting trip — the good, the bad, and what we'd do differently. If you're planning a move abroad, this guide will save you time, money, and a LOT of headaches!
🌋 Natural Attractions:
Santa Ana Volcano (Ilamatepec) – Most famous volcano hike with breathtaking views.
Cerro Verde National Park – Beautiful cloud forest near the volcanoes.
El Boquerón National Park – Easy hike to the crater rim near San Salvador.
Lake Coatepeque – Stunning volcanic crater lake, great for swimming, boating, and relaxing.
El Imposible National Park – Gorgeous, biodiverse rainforest perfect for hiking.
Tamanique Waterfalls – A hidden gem with beautiful waterfalls near El Tunco.
Ruta de Las Flores – A scenic mountain route with charming villages, food festivals, and coffee farms.
🏖️ Beach Destinations:
El Tunco Beach – Famous surf town, nightlife, and black sand beaches.
El Zonte Beach – Chill surf spot, part of "Bitcoin Beach" movement.
Playa Sunzal – Surfing paradise, ideal for beginners and pros.
Costa del Sol – One of the longest and most beautiful sandy beaches.
Las Flores Beach – Eastern El Salvador's surf haven!
🏛️ Cultural and Historical Sites:
Joya de Cerén Archaeological Site – UNESCO World Heritage Site, "The Pompeii of the Americas."
San Andrés Archaeological Park – Ancient Mayan ruins.
Tazumal – Large and well-preserved Mayan pyramids in Chalchuapa.
Suchitoto – Colonial town known for cobblestone streets, art galleries, and Lake Suchitlán.
Ataco, Apaneca, and Juayúa – Beautiful towns along the Ruta de las Flores with murals, markets, and food.
🏞️ Other Unique Spots:
Conchagua Volcano – Overlooks the Gulf of Fonseca; incredible camping spot with sea and volcano views.
Cascadas de Don Juan – Stunning waterfalls and swimming spots.
Puerta del Diablo – Dramatic cliffs and hiking trails with panoramic views.
Montecristo National Park – Part of the cloud forest tri-border area (El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala).
Coffee Farms – Ataco
Chocolate Farms – Ataco
🎉 Festivals and Events:
Fiestas Patronales – Town-specific festivals held throughout the year.
Independence Day (September 15) – National celebrations with parades and fireworks.
Semana Santa (Holy Week) – Major religious and cultural celebrations.
00:36Step 1: Decide Your Goals for the Trip
1:27Step 2: Plan Your Route and Base Camps
5:29Step 3: What Worked Well for Us
12:50Step 4: What Didn’t Work So Well
19:53Step 5: What We'd Do Differently
25:17Step 6: Final Tips for Your Scouting Trip