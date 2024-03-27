RANTINGS OF A BLACKBIRD WITH HOSTESS RAVEN de GOLD 25TH MARCH 2024

RANTINGS OF A BLACKBIRD





FRIDAY 11 PM UK - 3 PM PACIFIC - 5 PM CENTRAL - 6 PM EASTERN













Raven is an artist, writer, blogger, die hard activist with a passion for etymology, decoding while cracking this illusory world wide open for anyone who wishes to see.





She runs online groups like "Sacred Knowledge PLRC", "Streams of Sciousness", "Our Sacred Earth", "Surviving Grief & Loss (Empty Arms, Broken Hearts)", and "Off-Grid Living with Humor" both on Facebook and Telegram.





Raven is a grief counselor bent on a more spiritual awakened mindset who lives in the Arizona wilds on her 40 acres of land, homesteading off-grid for the last ten years. At this time, you can find her building her own cob house, a walipini which is an underground garden, organic gardening and permaculture, caring for the animals she shares her life with while carving a life from the land and her own ingenuity.





She is a 4th level pranic healer who has devoted her life to natural healing and wholistic care of others, herself and the world.





You can find Raven on her substack blog, "Rantings of a Blackbird" at:





https://open.substack.com/pub/ravenwhitedove?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1934b6





You can join her podchats that resume on Sunday afternoons in her group, Rantings of a Blackbird on Telegram at 4 pm EST for unbarred truth and Wednesdays at the same time, same place for topics closer to home that supports our healing journey from within and through towards home.





https://t.me/Rantings_of_a_Blackbird_chatbot





You can also find her articles, previous podchats and radio spots, meditations, Mandala Moments on her Patreon channel at:





https://www.patreon.com/GoldenWholiams





Soon, her Etsy store will be up and running named SpiritOrganics where she will be selling her one-of-a-kind Bird designed truthing t-shirts, sweats, hats, mugs and the like as conversation starters as we awaken the slumbering while navigating our 3D lives and this world.





The store will open in the New Year.





The link for this is:





https://spiritorganics.etsy.com





https://t.me/Rantings_of_a_Blackbird_chatbot - Telegram