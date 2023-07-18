Create New Account
Sound Of Freedom: Qanon Dog Whistle?
Son of the Republic
People are fighting back in the culture wars — and left-wing pervs are losing their minds.

Bloomberg writer who trashed Sound Of Freedom is connected to pedo group.

This movie is a huge success.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 18 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v30qeg0-the-secret-service-knows-ep.-2049-07182023.html

human traffickingpedophiliaborder crisisdan bonginosouthern borderchild abusechild traffickingsex traffickingkidnappingperversionbroken borderenslavementhuman smugglinghuman slaveryq anonopen borderculture warsexualizationsexual exploitationdepravitysex slaverychild slaverysound of freedomdeviancechild sex trade

