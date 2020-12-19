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YouTube shutdown my 2nd page today for reading this from the WHO and NIH websites. Blackballed.
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661 views • December 19, 2020
What your Senators and Doctors don't want you to know. Santa is Ancient Hebrew for Asleep, Clause is a stipulation in a contract. ''Only when you are fast asleep.
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