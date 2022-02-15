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Trudeau Prepares Slaughter: Will Invoke 'Emergencies Act' To Crush Protesters
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271 views • February 15, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The trucker protests in Canada have been going on for more than three weeks now. Canada’s government is ramping up its efforts to crush the protesters. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who spent the first days of the Freedom Convoy hiding away from it, finally emerged to make threats. In less than a minute, he barked out a whole series of threats. He’s saying that if truckers don’t go home, then they’ll lose their licenses, be sent to prison, be unable to ever work again. Derek Sloan is a member of the Ontario Party of Canada, and an emphatic supporter of the truckers. He joins us.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuxzfx-trudeau-prepares-slaughter-will-invoke-emergencies-act-to-crush-protesters.html
The trucker protests in Canada have been going on for more than three weeks now. Canada’s government is ramping up its efforts to crush the protesters. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who spent the first days of the Freedom Convoy hiding away from it, finally emerged to make threats. In less than a minute, he barked out a whole series of threats. He’s saying that if truckers don’t go home, then they’ll lose their licenses, be sent to prison, be unable to ever work again. Derek Sloan is a member of the Ontario Party of Canada, and an emphatic supporter of the truckers. He joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuxzfx-trudeau-prepares-slaughter-will-invoke-emergencies-act-to-crush-protesters.html
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