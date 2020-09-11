Summary of 5G Videos (1 to 8) from www.awareness-now.com

Disclaimer: These videos are for information purposes only and should not be taken as advice on health or other issues. Please consult your health practitioner regarding any health issues you might want to discuss.



What we are seeing is that a new and untested technology (5G) is being rolled out globally, with no regard for the numerous independent studies that tell us it will seriously damage or even destroy all life on earth.



The way 5G has been evaluated by governments, regulatory bodies and the industry, is such that none of the prerequisites for an honest evaluation have been adhered to, namely a review that is:

• Independent

• Transparent

• Includes people with the appropriate competencies



What is being unrolled cannot, unless you are one of the unfortunate sensitive people, be:

• Felt

• Heard

• Smelt

• Seen

• Tasted



It lies outside our sensory perception. We therefore have less awareness of it and the dangers it poses. That is, until we start suffering from electromagnetic sickness. By then it might be too late.



We are possibly heading for a catastrophy, because our democratic systems aren’t working anymore. Otherwise why would the thousands of independent studies and petitions, from doctors and scientists alike, that show the biological harm of 5G technology be ignored? What we want is for our governments and scientific bodies to evaluate 5G based on the above principles of independence, transparency and competency.



Apart from the health issues, there is also the increased ability to monitor and control people that is of interest to some in government. We can clearly see this, as differing views can no longer be freely shared and discussed. So coupled with increased control, our basic right to express views that do not agree with those in government is being suppressed as well. It all points to a society where the description “Democracy” is only a banner with no substance behind it.



This video is an introduction. To dig deeper please look at the others.