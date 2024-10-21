❗️Conflicting Reports about the alleged deployment of DPRK troops to Russia so they should be treated accordingly — Dmitry Peskov

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️There are a lot of conflicting reports about the alleged deployment of DPRK troops to Russia so they should be treated accordingly — Dmitry Peskov
Adding:
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin announced a new $400 million military aid package during a meeting with Zelensky.
The $400 million U.S. military aid package includes:
- Ammunition for HIMARS;
- 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
- 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortar systems and shells;
- Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
- M113 armored personnel carriers;
- Satellite communication equipment;
- Small arms and ammunition;
- Grenades and training equipment;
- Demolition equipment and munitions;
- Equipment for critical infrastructure protection;
- Spare parts, support equipment, services, training, and transportation.