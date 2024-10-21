❗️Conflicting Reports about the alleged deployment of DPRK troops to Russia so they should be treated accordingly — Dmitry Peskov

❗️There are a lot of conflicting reports about the alleged deployment of DPRK troops to Russia so they should be treated accordingly — Dmitry Peskov

Adding:

U.S. Defense Secretary Austin announced a new $400 million military aid package during a meeting with Zelensky.

The $400 million U.S. military aid package includes:

- Ammunition for HIMARS;

- 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

- 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortar systems and shells;

- Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

- M113 armored personnel carriers;

- Satellite communication equipment;

- Small arms and ammunition;

- Grenades and training equipment;

- Demolition equipment and munitions;

- Equipment for critical infrastructure protection;

- Spare parts, support equipment, services, training, and transportation.





