07/08/2023 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show: Shan Weijian, a prominent CCP agent and longtime friend of Janet Yellen, has been actively promoting the US engagement policy with the CCP, and Yellen has echoed his views. Yellen's statements indicate her opposition to decoupling from CCP, which has raised concerns. The coordination between CCP agents like Shan Weijian, and government agencies like the IRS, the SEC, and the Department of Homeland Security to target dissidents and members of the New Federal State of China is alarming.

07/08/2023 妮可作客《 Wayne Dupree Show》节目：单伟建是中共的著名特工，也是珍妮特·耶伦的老朋友，他一直积极推动美国与中共交往的政策，而耶伦则呼应了他的观点。耶伦的言论表明她反对与中共脱钩，这引发了人们的担忧。像单伟建这样的中共特工与美国国税局、证券交易委员会和国土安全部协同合作，针对异议人士和新联邦中国的成员进行打压，这十分令人震惊。

