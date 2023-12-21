My new Timbery bandsaw mill, first test run 2023

This is a used Timbery bandsaw mill that I got in the spring of 2023. This video shows one of my first test runs after setting it up in this temporary location. I am currently in the process of putting up a pole building to put it in. My plan is to cut all the wood for the building with this mill. A fun project!
https://logcabinhomestead.com/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064706347381
Our blog- https://logcabinhomestead.wordpress.com
