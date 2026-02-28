💬BREAKING: Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran - Israeli Defense Minister

BREAKING: Israel has attacked Iran; explosions reported in Tehran

Targeting the presidential building and the government complex.

Israeli airspace has been closed and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz has declared a national state of emergency.

An alert has been issued across Israel due to a possible missile attack, local channels report.

Schools across Israel are closed, the population is advised to work from home, and public gatherings in the country are also prohibited.

Israeli Channel 13: The attack is a joint Israeli-American operation that we have been working on for months.