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LEGO CITY 60206 Sky Police Jet Patrol - speed build
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7 views • September 12, 2020
This LEGO City Police set Includes two LEGO® City minifigures, a Sky Police pilot and a crook.
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
We sell LEGO CITY Minifigures
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/city/
Crazy Glue (Instrumental Version) by Josh Woodward is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Based on a work at http://www.joshwoodward.com/
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at http://www.joshwoodward.com/sharing/ or contact artist via email.
source :https://files.freemusicarchive.org/storage-freemusicarchive-org/music/blocSonic/Josh_Woodward/The_Wake/Josh_Woodward_-_08_-_Crazy_Glue_Instrumental_Version.mp3
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
We sell LEGO CITY Minifigures
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/city/
Crazy Glue (Instrumental Version) by Josh Woodward is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Based on a work at http://www.joshwoodward.com/
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at http://www.joshwoodward.com/sharing/ or contact artist via email.
source :https://files.freemusicarchive.org/storage-freemusicarchive-org/music/blocSonic/Josh_Woodward/The_Wake/Josh_Woodward_-_08_-_Crazy_Glue_Instrumental_Version.mp3
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