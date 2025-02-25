© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Putin offers US partnership on rare earth metals (another video from Feb 24th)
🔻 Russia is open to working with US on rare earth production
🔻 Russia holds FAR MORE rare earth reserves than Ukraine
🔻 Foreign partners welcome — including in Russia's Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson, and Crimea.
Adding:
Does India have rare earth minerals?
India is home to a wealth of mineral resources, particularly rare earth elements, vital for industries from technology to defense.
🔍Among these minerals, eight stand out for their strategic value:
◼️Monazite: Found along coastal regions, it’s a primary source of thorium and uranium, crucial for nuclear and high-tech industries.
◼️Zircon: Extracted alongside monazite, it plays a key role in producing corrosion-resistant materials for aerospace and nuclear industries.
◼️ Ilmenite: This mineral helps produce titanium, used extensively in aerospace, defense, and medical applications.
◼️Columbite-Tantalite: Known as coltan, it's critical for capacitors and superconductors for key sectors like aerospace and defense.
◼️ Beryl: Essential in the production of beryllium alloys for aerospace and nuclear technologies.
◼️Apatite: Used in fertilizers and as a source of fluorine, it supports industries ranging from food to healthcare.
◼️Sillimanite: A key player in aluminum production, vital for construction, packaging, and electrical industries.
◼️Loparite: Found in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it yields niobium, tantalum, and other elements, essential for various high-tech applications (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/9348).
Found from @geopolitics_live