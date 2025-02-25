BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨 Putin offers US partnership on rare earth metals
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
65 views • 2 months ago

🚨 Putin offers US partnership on rare earth metals (another video from Feb 24th)

🔻 Russia is open to working with US on rare earth production

🔻 Russia holds FAR MORE rare earth reserves than Ukraine

🔻 Foreign partners welcome — including in Russia's Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson, and Crimea.

Adding: 

Does India have rare earth minerals?

India is home to a wealth of mineral resources, particularly rare earth elements, vital for industries from technology to defense.

🔍Among these minerals, eight stand out for their strategic value:

◼️Monazite: Found along coastal regions, it’s a primary source of thorium and uranium, crucial for nuclear and high-tech industries.

◼️Zircon: Extracted alongside monazite, it plays a key role in producing corrosion-resistant materials for aerospace and nuclear industries.

◼️ Ilmenite: This mineral helps produce titanium, used extensively in aerospace, defense, and medical applications.

◼️Columbite-Tantalite: Known as coltan, it's critical for capacitors and superconductors for key sectors like aerospace and defense.

◼️ Beryl: Essential in the production of beryllium alloys for aerospace and nuclear technologies.

◼️Apatite: Used in fertilizers and as a source of fluorine, it supports industries ranging from food to healthcare.

◼️Sillimanite: A key player in aluminum production, vital for construction, packaging, and electrical industries.

◼️Loparite: Found in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it yields niobium, tantalum, and other elements, essential for various high-tech applications (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/9348).


Found from @geopolitics_live

