© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attorney James Ostrowski speaks on the harmful effects of lockdowns
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • June 05, 2021
At a Rally for Medical Choice in Buffalo, NY, attorney James Ostrowski speaks about the harmful effects of lockdowns. Ostrowski has a lawsuit in Erie County against unlawful mandates implemented by governor Cuomo. Cuomo has received funds from Merck and has proven to be one of the most tyrannical governors in the country.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.