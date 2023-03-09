Create New Account
FAUCI’S DARKEST DAY – CAUGHT IN BRIBERY SCHEME TO SAVE HIS SKIN
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
NOT MAKING HEADLINES – FAUCI’S DARKEST DAY – CAUGHT IN BRIBERY SCHEME TO SAVE HIS SKIN – Repeatedly Lied on COVID Origins – PAID OFF DOCTORS – Former CDC Chair Dr. Redfield Testifies, Confirms All 


Breaking: Former CDC Director testifies that he was excluded and kept out of the loop by Fauci and the rest of the establishment because he had a different opinion about Covid origins, which he believes came from a lab.

Source: 

https://twitter.com/i/status/1633808192151990272 


Article:  https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/not-making-headlines-faucis-darkest-day-caught-in-bribery-scheme-to-save-his-skin-repeatedly-lied-on-covid-origins-paid-off-doctors-former-cdc-chair-dr-redfield-testifies-confirms-all-v/ 


Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

