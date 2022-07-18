Short video review of Weird Scenes Inside the Canyon by Dave McGowan (no relation) arguing against his startling thesis that the Laurel Canyon folk rock music "revolution" of the late 1960's was engineered by the military industrial complex to discredit the anti-Vietnam war movement by associating it with oddly dressed, drug addled hippies.





Text book review: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/book-review-did-the-cia-create-the-hippies/





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