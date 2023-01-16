Dr Chris Shoemaker - 82 φορές πιο πιθανό να πεθάνει το παιδί σας τους επόμενους 6-7 μήνες

Ο Chris Shoemaker είναι ολοκληρωμένος γιατρός στο Οντάριο και μέλος του Κολλεγίου Οικογενειακών Ιατρών του Καναδά. Έχει εργαστεί στην Επείγουσα Ιατρική και ως Νοσοκομείο τόσο στο Οντάριο όσο και στη Βρετανική Κολομβία του Καναδά. Πιο πρόσφατα ήταν μέλος της Ομάδας Αντίδρασης του Ανατολικού Οντάριο στον Covid-19. Ο Δρ Shoemaker έχει δηλώσει την ανάγκη «Σώστε τα παιδιά».
