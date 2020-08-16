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Reporter & Documentarian ARRESTED. Did The DEEP STATE Retaliate Against Millie Weaver? What We Know.
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112 views • August 16, 2020
Is this political retaliation? Or is the "justice" system always this broken? Straight out of The Trial by Franz Kafka
Links
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-infowars-reporter-arrested-on-video/
https://www.facebook.com/millieweaver/videos/3504203672923618
https://lbry.tv/@millieweaver:c/shadowgate:4
https://heavy.com/news/2020/08/millie-weaver/
https://twitter.com/Millie__Weaver
https://www.subscribestar.com/millieweaver
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HFxVvrXjCg
https://www.rt.com/usa/498072-millie-weaver-documentary-arrest-shadowgate/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-legal-defense-fund-for-millie-weaver
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
Links
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-infowars-reporter-arrested-on-video/
https://www.facebook.com/millieweaver/videos/3504203672923618
https://lbry.tv/@millieweaver:c/shadowgate:4
https://heavy.com/news/2020/08/millie-weaver/
https://twitter.com/Millie__Weaver
https://www.subscribestar.com/millieweaver
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HFxVvrXjCg
https://www.rt.com/usa/498072-millie-weaver-documentary-arrest-shadowgate/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-legal-defense-fund-for-millie-weaver
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
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