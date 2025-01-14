© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the video, you can see how the houses on the Pacific Highway burned down, this is what is along the ocean, these were houses. Next, the video shows how the fire started in the Hollywood Hills (this is right in the center of Los Angeles). The video also shows a fire in a business district in Pacific Palisades. Further on in the video, two men and a dog can be seen stuck in a house surrounded by a fire in Palisade. The final part of the video shows ashes falling in downtown Los Angeles, near Hollywood.
Full publication
https://dzen.ru/a/Z4TwF-timWl300qx
https://www.publish0x.com/professional-videoproduction/the-fire-in-los-angeles-through-the-eyes-of-an-eyewitness-xyqlkjl