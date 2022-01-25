GETTR Is Financed by Two International Investment Funds Without Any CCP Money

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/21/2022 Jason Miller: Rogen had 2 questions on GETTR. One is the followers. Our front end on the engineering, they put on their combined followers for both when people had their accounts for both Geter and Twitter. We have listed the Twitter or GETTR followers, and the total followers, so it is clear. Another one is who was funding GETTR. We have two international investment funds, one based in London, one based in New Jersey, there contribute to it, there’s not one penny of CCP or Chinese money.