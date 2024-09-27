© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dozens of diplomats walked out of the UN General Assembly chamber as Israeli PM Netanyahu took to the stage to deliver his speech.
Adding:
Israeli media: Netanyahu urgently left a briefing for journalists in New York due to the events in the southern suburb.
💥🇱🇧 Netanyahu cancels the rest of his plans in the US and will be heading back to “Israel” tonight.