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176) Drª Rima Laibow - A conspiração, afinal era real (2009)
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44 views • January 10, 2022
Uma entrevista com a Doutora Rima Laibow que foi ao ar em 2009, com Jesse Ventura 12 anos atrás, expôs a agenda da elite globalista para o mundo. Afinal, o esqualeno deu lugar ao grafeno e à transhumanização dos sobreviventes. Esse é o plano COVID, lançado para o despovoamento e controle da população de humanos. É exactamente como a Doutora Rima previu.
Fonte: Dr. Rima Laibow - Depopulation by Vaccine (2009) | https://rumble.com/vq8ot9-dr.-rima-laibow-depopulation-by-vaccine-2009.html
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https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Fonte: Dr. Rima Laibow - Depopulation by Vaccine (2009) | https://rumble.com/vq8ot9-dr.-rima-laibow-depopulation-by-vaccine-2009.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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