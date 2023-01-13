Don’t Get Distracted: How Central Banks Are Looking To Make You a Slave to the System

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Jan 13, 2023"It's a farce... [the Fed] raising rates is meant to kill demand and crush the consumer, it's not meant to curtail inflation," warns Greg Mannarino, founder of traderschoice.net and financial strategist. "Contracting the money supply is the only way to stop inflation in its tracks, but it's a big secret [the system] doesn't want you to know," he tells Daniela Cambone on this episode of of Powershift: Outlook 2023. "People are not waking up fast enough unfortunately, this mechanism is going to progress much further moving forward," Mannarino continues. "Inflation continues to rise, this is the central banks playing their game and it's not going to stop," he grimly predicts. Mannarino doubles down on his previous statement from last interview by saying, "They are eliminating an entire class of people on a worldwide scale." "Central banks wish to become the lender and buyer of a last resort, that's why they want to kill the economy," he says. "Everybody is holding gold, and it doesn't need the reassurance of central banks as a store of wealth," Mannarino states. "Silver is the most undervalued asset in the world," he concludes. #fed #interestrates #inflation

00:00 Where are we heading with inflation control?

4:46 Why won't the Fed release the real inflation number?

9:05 Central banks’ mission

10:51 Jerome Powell’s remarks on making unpopular decisions to stabilize prices

15:30 Mysterious gold buyer and its motives

19:16 Is Mannarino still buying precious metals now?

19:40 Mannarino's favorite S&P sector


