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The People United Can NEVER Be Divided!
CraigPeterDG
CraigPeterDG
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40 views • November 23, 2021
DISCLAIMER: Please note, nothing in this video should be construed as legal or medical advice and viewers are encouraged to
conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.

Links to articles, music and references

Source of video montage:
https://t.me/CovidRedPills

Music
Song: Melting Pot, originally performed by Blue Mink
UMG (on behalf of Polydor); CMRRA, UMPG Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - UMPG, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., UMPI, LatinAutorPerf, and 7 Music Rights Societies

Writers: Roger Greenaway & Roger Cook
Boyzone Melting Pot Very rare version
https://youtu.be/4QF_628WDYI

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