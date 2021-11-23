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The People United Can NEVER Be Divided!
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40 views • November 23, 2021
DISCLAIMER: Please note, nothing in this video should be construed as legal or medical advice and viewers are encouraged to
conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.
Links to articles, music and references
Source of video montage:
https://t.me/CovidRedPills
Music
Song: Melting Pot, originally performed by Blue Mink
UMG (on behalf of Polydor); CMRRA, UMPG Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - UMPG, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., UMPI, LatinAutorPerf, and 7 Music Rights Societies
Writers: Roger Greenaway & Roger Cook
Boyzone Melting Pot Very rare version
https://youtu.be/4QF_628WDYI
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Free Talk 45
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Thankyou for watching. Please Like, Share and Subscribe
Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.
Links to articles, music and references
Source of video montage:
https://t.me/CovidRedPills
Music
Song: Melting Pot, originally performed by Blue Mink
UMG (on behalf of Polydor); CMRRA, UMPG Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - UMPG, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., UMPI, LatinAutorPerf, and 7 Music Rights Societies
Writers: Roger Greenaway & Roger Cook
Boyzone Melting Pot Very rare version
https://youtu.be/4QF_628WDYI
Find me on:
https://www.facebook.com/craigpeter.deegee.5
Telegram
https://t.me/CraigPeterDG
Parler
https://parler.com/profile/CraigPeterDG/posts
Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/craigpeterdg
Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/craigpeterdg/
Wordpress
https://ashj69a.wordpress.com/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zs2mOYlo1Cmr/Craig Peter DG
Rumble
https://rumble.com/Craig Peter DG
GAB Social
https://gab.com/CraigPeterDeeGee
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/craigpeterdg
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@CraigPeterDG:a
Free Talk 45
https://freetalk.app/CraigPeterDG
Thankyou for watching. Please Like, Share and Subscribe
Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
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