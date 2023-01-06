Create New Account
Ron Johnson, Us Senate Roundtable: Lieutenant Colonel Teresa Long’s Findings in DOD Database
47 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/661333

Summary：US Senate Roundtable: lieutenant colonel Teresa Long is a military whistleblower and reporting catastrophic increases in illnesses and injuries of Covid vaccine in previous senator hearings. But her concerns were brushed aside by the DOD as data glitches in our Defense Medical Surveillance System. Now, she ran query again and found that the total number of reportable events of the vaccine injuries went from 110,000 in 2020 to over 200,000 in 2022. She pointed out the military vaccine mandates are dangerous are deadly and they must stop immediately！

Keywords
