IS TULSI GABBARD A TRAITOR?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4686 subscribers
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has labeled former US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard a "traitorous liar" over Gabbard's suggestion that the US should work with Russia toward a ceasefire in Ukraine with a focus on protecting the US Defense Department-funded biolabs scattered around that country. This even though the US Administration itself admitted the labs' existence and the potential danger posted by them. Apparently speaking the objective truth is "Russian disinformation" to Washington's pro-war cult. Also today: Rand Paul seeks to clip Fauci's wings, Pelosi gives an economics lesson, and Germany goes ga-ga over the F-35.