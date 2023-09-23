F35 Crash Witness (Randolph White) REMIX - The Remix Bros



Randolph White gives an incredible audio re-enactment of what the missing F35 plane crash sounded like!

THE REMIX BROS MERCH STORE:

http://wtfbrahh.redbubble.com/



All WTFBRAHH merch store designs created by IG:@DeepFriedArt

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DeepFriedArt

Mirrored - The Remix Bros

