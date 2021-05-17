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Dr Pierre Kory, Part 2, Ivermectin
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103 views • May 17, 2021
John Campbell with Pierre Kory, April 25, 2021
Links from Dr. Kory
Safety review paper is here on the medincell website https://www.medincell.com/ivermectin
My review paper is on a Pre-print but will be published online within days – pre print is here: https://osf.io/wx3zn/
My white paper is not published or posted yet but will be soon
My webinar lecture from Wednesday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcLnW_3_r2c
https://www.youtube.com/c/Campbellteaching/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19DPijOoVKE
Links from Dr. Kory
Safety review paper is here on the medincell website https://www.medincell.com/ivermectin
My review paper is on a Pre-print but will be published online within days – pre print is here: https://osf.io/wx3zn/
My white paper is not published or posted yet but will be soon
My webinar lecture from Wednesday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcLnW_3_r2c
https://www.youtube.com/c/Campbellteaching/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19DPijOoVKE
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