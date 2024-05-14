Create New Account
the appearance of signs and wonders
Published 20 hours ago

2Thess lesson #82; A study in 1Corinthians chapter 13 shows us signs, miracles, tongues and even prophecy had a place in the pre-canon church, but then they were down away with. 

Keywords
godjesus christsatanbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

