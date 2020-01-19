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ALL AUTHORITY AND POWER BELONGS TO JESUS CHRIST
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7 views • January 19, 2020
Jude 25
25 To the one only God, our Savior through Jesus Christ our Lord, be glory (splendor), majesty, might and dominion, and power and authority, before all time and now and forever (unto all the ages of eternity). Amen (so be it).
AMP
25 To the one only God, our Savior through Jesus Christ our Lord, be glory (splendor), majesty, might and dominion, and power and authority, before all time and now and forever (unto all the ages of eternity). Amen (so be it).
AMP
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