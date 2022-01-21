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Scott Quiner Update Mercy Hospital Execution Plan Failed! Eyes Opening and Legs Moving!
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271 views • January 21, 2022
The Stew Peters Show.
It’s been almost a week since Scott Quiner was rescued from Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota and flown to Texas to be treated by a doctor who isn’t eager to kill him. Obviously, there’s still a long road to recovery, but we’re very hopeful that with real care Scott Quiner will eventually wake up and even join us on this program. Scott’s wife Anne joins us with an update on his condition.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsz12u-scott-quiner-update-mercy-hospital-execution-plan-failed-eyes-opening-and-l.html
It’s been almost a week since Scott Quiner was rescued from Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota and flown to Texas to be treated by a doctor who isn’t eager to kill him. Obviously, there’s still a long road to recovery, but we’re very hopeful that with real care Scott Quiner will eventually wake up and even join us on this program. Scott’s wife Anne joins us with an update on his condition.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsz12u-scott-quiner-update-mercy-hospital-execution-plan-failed-eyes-opening-and-l.html
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