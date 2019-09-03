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The Next Recession Will Crush Millennials
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554 views • September 03, 2019
The 2008 recession took a dramatic toll on America over the past decade, and its effects were felt most strongly by the Millennials. Because of the recession and the choices of previous generations, another recession will only serve to further punish the unfortunate demographic.
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