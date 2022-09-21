How to do an Effective Protest to stop all Convid-19 Mandates

Support this work: https://truthsearchengine.com/donate/

This video delves into specific strategies how to amplify the effects of protests. Most protests worldwide simply have speakers saying the same thing (deathjabs & slave muzzles bad, which of course they are), waving flags and signs, and then go for a march, which is limited in its effectiveness due to mainstream media manipulation. By providing solutions and specific step by step plans to protestors, turning them into networking events, and sharing success stories - you can significantly magnify the effects and reject the sick evil mandates by the sociopathic narcissistic psychopathic globalist cartel. This video goes into specific detail of precisely what to do to have MASSIVELY effective protests that generate MASSIVE results, and eliminate the convid nonsense altogether for a truly free and happy society.

