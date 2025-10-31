BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Climate Scientists LIED to Us About Sea Level Rise; are We Supposed to be Surprised??
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
356 followers
31 views • 23 hours ago

Buckle up for a no-holds-barred rant that rips the mask off the climate alarmists, virtue-signaling Karens, and globalist overlords turning your grandma's heating bill into a sacrifice for their "net-zero" fairy tale! From Michael Shellenberger's bombshell on faked sea-level data to Germany's nuclear suicide that's left families choosing between heat and schnitzel, we expose how COVID-style fearmongering is deindustrializing the West—while Xi Jinping cackles from his coal-powered palace and India flips us the bird with blackout-proof gigawatts.Is it all a psyop to control us? Why trust the same PhDs who locked you out of pubs for "public health" now screaming "Follow the science!" from their gated estates? This is peak hypocrisy: Lie about the ice, lockdown the lies, and laugh to the carbon credit bank. Wake up, sheeple—or pedal harder on that stationary bike charging your iPhone!


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


