The Jews are teaching their kids that their Messiah (antichrist) will come out of Crown Heights Brooklyn.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
They are teaching their kids that their Messiah (antichrist) will come out of Crown Heights Brooklyn. The Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi is saying 770 Eastern Parkway World Headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement is the closest thing to the holly temple. When the Messiah comes the first place he will be revealed is at 770.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSYvEPWAB-r/?igsh=MWs1cG9jMjBobDMxZw%3D%3D
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!