Gas Facilities Destroyed, Nuclear Bombs and Wheat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
July 19, 2022.
Originally titled Food Destroyed, Russia & Israel 07192022.
Today we take a look at 4 Natural Gas Facilities in the US that has been destroyed in "Freak Events". The Embassy also warned all Americans to get out of Ukraine Immediately as U.S. Bombs are Moved. We also see that if the US provide weapons to Ukraine then Russia will declare the US an active combatant, and will take military action. Citizens of Russia will be conducting Nuclear Evacuation Drills and advised to have evacuation bags in order.
00:00 - Gas Facilities Destroyed
10:02 - All Americans should Leave Ukraine
12:14 - “Force Majeure”
16:10 - US Nuclear Bombs Under Deployment Order
18:44 - Russia announces Drills for Nuclear Attack
20:04 - NATO Plan
22:05 - Biden Challenging Israel
26:45 - Joseph’s Kitchen
To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/748085d4-abe1-44a5-a353-e2e43ce357e3