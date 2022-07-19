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Gas Facilities Destroyed, Nuclear Bombs and Wheat
High Hopes
High Hopes
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636 views • July 19, 2022

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club

July 19, 2022.

Originally titled Food Destroyed, Russia & Israel 07192022.

Today we take a look at 4 Natural Gas Facilities in the US that has been destroyed in "Freak Events". The Embassy also warned all Americans to get out of Ukraine Immediately as U.S. Bombs are Moved. We also see that if the US provide weapons to Ukraine then Russia will declare the US an active combatant, and will take military action. Citizens of Russia will be conducting Nuclear Evacuation Drills and advised to have evacuation bags in order.


00:00 - Gas Facilities Destroyed

10:02 - All Americans should Leave Ukraine

12:14 - “Force Majeure”

16:10 - US Nuclear Bombs Under Deployment Order

18:44 - Russia announces Drills for Nuclear Attack

20:04 - NATO Plan

22:05 - Biden Challenging Israel

26:45 - Joseph’s Kitchen


To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/748085d4-abe1-44a5-a353-e2e43ce357e3

Keywords
weaponsrussiachristianprophecyisraelreligionbidenukrainedestructionnatonatural gasprophecy clubstan johnsonjosephs kitchenfood destroyedus bombs movednuclear evacuation drillsus nuclear bombs orderedamericans leave ukraineforce majeure
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