AI Control vs Sovereignty in a Decentralized Future, an interview with Jesse Leimgruber

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AI is evolving into a battle between control and sovereignty. Centralized systems harvest data, while decentralized AI empowers users to own their intelligence. Who decides what your AI knows, learns, and shares? The future belongs to those who build systems that protect autonomy, not exploit it. Choose tools that serve you—not systems that study you.
#Decentralization #AI #DataOwnership #FutureTech
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