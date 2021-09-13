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PT-15, The WAGER - The Great Contest between Jesus and Satan for your Soul, f/Prof Truth
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143 views • September 13, 2021
In this episode Professor Truth discusses an alternative view of the Old Testament - as a Wager or bet between Jesus Christ the Father and Lucifer/Satan. If this is true - it changes everything!
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