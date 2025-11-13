BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Activist To Liability: The Tommy Robinson Dilemma | Old Stirling
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10133 followers
1 day ago

Tommy Robinson: From Britain's Hero to Israel's Pawn. Once a voice for British victims of grooming gangs, now a shill for Zionist interests. His transformation-from exposing Muslim crimes to whitewashing Israeli atrocities-reeks of foreign control. Funded by donors with ties to Tel Aviv, Robinson attacks true nationalists while glorifying the IDF. Britain needs a movement loyal to its people, not globalist lobbies. Watch to see how he betrayed his roots for shekels.

Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.

Release Date: 2025

...............

🔗 All Credit To Old Stirling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GD6MG6D49g

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://buymeacoffee.com/vxwxsrvhvc

...............

• X: https://x.com/JustDudeChannel

Mirrored - Just a Dude

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
tommy robinsonglobalist agendaisrael lobbyold stirlingzionist selloutbritish nationalismneocon traitorsidf apologiststel aviv influenceshekel shills
