Activist To Liability: The Tommy Robinson Dilemma | Old Stirling

Tommy Robinson: From Britain's Hero to Israel's Pawn. Once a voice for British victims of grooming gangs, now a shill for Zionist interests. His transformation-from exposing Muslim crimes to whitewashing Israeli atrocities-reeks of foreign control. Funded by donors with ties to Tel Aviv, Robinson attacks true nationalists while glorifying the IDF. Britain needs a movement loyal to its people, not globalist lobbies. Watch to see how he betrayed his roots for shekels.
Release Date: 2025
🔗 All Credit To Old Stirling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GD6MG6D49g
🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://buymeacoffee.com/vxwxsrvhvc
• X: https://x.com/JustDudeChannel
Mirrored - Just a Dude
Christ is KING!