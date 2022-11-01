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1/11/2022 Lawfare with Tom Renz ft. Adam Hardage
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282 views • January 11, 2022
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Adam Hardage - https://rhsusa.com/
Lawfare with Tom Renz - renz-law.com
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Adam Hardage is the CEO and Co-Founder of Remote Health Solutions a Veteran-Owned Business hiring hundreds of Nurses and Doctors being threatened with termination because they don't want to get vaccinated. In light of the mandates, Adam changed his entire business model to give those Practitioners a platform to continue providing honest medical care, free from coercion and medical tyranny. His company, Remote Health Solutions, Now helps hundreds of patients each week around the country gain access to early treatment protocols for Covid-19, keeping them out of the hospital ( www.RHSUSA.com ). Previously, Mr. Hardage served for 20 years as a military and intelligence operations officer. His wartime service includes tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and West Africa; as well as other operational service around the world. He earned a Masters of Business Administration from VCU and is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy. He is married with 2 children, which is the driving force behind his fight for Free America.
Adam Hardage - https://rhsusa.com/
Lawfare with Tom Renz - renz-law.com
-
Adam Hardage is the CEO and Co-Founder of Remote Health Solutions a Veteran-Owned Business hiring hundreds of Nurses and Doctors being threatened with termination because they don't want to get vaccinated. In light of the mandates, Adam changed his entire business model to give those Practitioners a platform to continue providing honest medical care, free from coercion and medical tyranny. His company, Remote Health Solutions, Now helps hundreds of patients each week around the country gain access to early treatment protocols for Covid-19, keeping them out of the hospital ( www.RHSUSA.com ). Previously, Mr. Hardage served for 20 years as a military and intelligence operations officer. His wartime service includes tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and West Africa; as well as other operational service around the world. He earned a Masters of Business Administration from VCU and is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy. He is married with 2 children, which is the driving force behind his fight for Free America.
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